Join charity walk to help Scarborough branch of Parkinson's UK

Why not join the walk around Peasholm lake?

The walk is a gentle one mile around the lake in Peasholm Park (one circuit of the lake), on Saturday September 17, from 2-4pm.

P eople are invited to take part … and do more circuits if they wish.

The path around the park is wheelchair accessible with good facilities and the walk is suitable for those with mobility difficulties.

The starting point is the park cafe.

Emma Ford, of the branch, said: “The event is about awareness: offering information, advice, leaflets and support about Parkinson’s and hopefully raising some money along the way.”