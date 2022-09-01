Land Sand Stone Art Festival is returning to Bridlington later this month - find out the full programme of events here

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme of the festival's first day - Saturday, 10 September - will be sand and stones. Bridlington’s north beach will be transformed with an artist’s showcase, drop-in workshops, and the family beach art challenge.

The festival is organised by Responsible Fishing UK in association with Visit East Yorkshire.

Artists from all over the UK – and beyond – will gather together in a unique celebration of the creative possibilities of nature and the stunning East Yorkshire coastline.

There will be an opportunity for visitors to join artists James Brunt, Julia Brooklyn, Sean Corcoran, James Craig Page, Jon Foreman, Mark Antony Haden Ford, Tim Pugh, Richard Shilling, Laurence Winram and many more for an Open Stone Art Session.

Visitors will see artists creating new work and will be able to get tips and advice about creating temporary art in nature, and to create their own art on the beach.

On Sunday, September 11, the theme of the day will be land and the venue will shift to Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Visitors will be able to join artists in the Gardens, for a range of activities including a woodland art trail, land art pick n mix and workshops.

James Brunt, of Responsible Fishing, said: “Land Sand Stone brings together some of the best Land Artists from across the UK and Europe, for a unique festival celebrating the Bridlington Coastline. Throughout the festival, the artists will be creating beautiful work, leading demonstrations and workshops and temporarily transforming the landscape as you know it.

“Organisers from Responsible Fishing UK have been overwhelmed by the response to the festival from the land art community and are thrilled to be welcoming many artists to Bridlington from as far afield as Portugal and The Netherlands.”

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth, investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, added: “I am delighted that Visit East Yorkshire has been able to work together with Responsible Fishing UK for what promises to be an amazing weekend around Bridlington and Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“This festival is certainly unique and the only of its kind in the UK. Bridlington is the home of land, sand and stone art and we very much look forward to welcoming the artists back to the East Riding.

“It really is something for all the family and completely free to get involved with so I would encourage residents in the East Riding to support the festival over the weekend.”