Lights on the lake.

Moonlight on the Lake: 17 magical pictures as light displays illuminate Peasholm Park in Scarborough

Scarborough’s Peasholm Park welcomed the return of an illuminated light display to entertain visitors last week.

By George Buksmann
4 minutes ago

The free ‘Moonlight on the Lake’ event saw illuminated lanterns and dragon boats, set against the backdrop of the park’s oriental-themed island, daubed in colourful lights to create magical reflections in the water as visitors made their way around the lake.

Vicki Jones, Scarborough Council’s events and venues manager, said: “With spectacular colours by day and magical illuminations by night, Peasholm Park was the perfect setting for this special autumn event.”

1. Moonlight on the Lake

Exploring all the wonderful displays.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Moonlight on the Lake

Wonderful displays.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Moonlight on the Lake

Having a fun time.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Moonlight on the Lake

Lights illuminate the lake.

Photo: Richard Ponter

