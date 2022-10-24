Moonlight on the Lake: 17 magical pictures as light displays illuminate Peasholm Park in Scarborough
Scarborough’s Peasholm Park welcomed the return of an illuminated light display to entertain visitors last week.
By George Buksmann
4 minutes ago
The free ‘Moonlight on the Lake’ event saw illuminated lanterns and dragon boats, set against the backdrop of the park’s oriental-themed island, daubed in colourful lights to create magical reflections in the water as visitors made their way around the lake.
Vicki Jones, Scarborough Council’s events and venues manager, said: “With spectacular colours by day and magical illuminations by night, Peasholm Park was the perfect setting for this special autumn event.”
