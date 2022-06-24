Popular lights and sounds spectacular will return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens this Christmas – find out more here

Last year’s event at Sewerby Hall and Gardens attracted more than 12,000 visitors. Photo submitted

An all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season.

After its successful launch last year, when over 12,000 people visited the grounds for the sell-out event, this year’s event will include a new theme – a chance to meet the Winter Woodland Elves in their natural habitat.

A new food and drink area will also be created with a large marquee in the courtyard area to keep people fuelled after their strolls.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An all new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season. Photo submitted

A spokesman for the event said: “The Winter Woodland Elves are causing mischief – tinkering with lights and sound to create a stunning party atmosphere in the woods, with the emphasis firmly on fun. It will be an opportunity to come and enjoy the woods on a free -flowing walk, lit up with stunning displays of colour, and to see what the woodland elves get up to outside of the toymakers’ workshop – playing, crafting, and dancing with the reindeer.

“The house itself will be filled with Christmas decorations.”

There will be six sessions each evening. Arrival times will be 4.30pm-5pm; 5pm-5.30pm; 5.30pm-6pm; 6pm-6.30pm; 6.30pm-7pm; and 7pm-7.30pm.

Go to www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland/ for further information.

Click here for more information