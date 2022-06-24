Popular lights and sounds spectacular will return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens this Christmas – find out more here

An all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season.
After its successful launch last year, when over 12,000 people visited the grounds for the sell-out event, this year’s event will include a new theme – a chance to meet the Winter Woodland Elves in their natural habitat.
A new food and drink area will also be created with a large marquee in the courtyard area to keep people fuelled after their strolls.
A spokesman for the event said: “The Winter Woodland Elves are causing mischief – tinkering with lights and sound to create a stunning party atmosphere in the woods, with the emphasis firmly on fun. It will be an opportunity to come and enjoy the woods on a free -flowing walk, lit up with stunning displays of colour, and to see what the woodland elves get up to outside of the toymakers’ workshop – playing, crafting, and dancing with the reindeer.
“The house itself will be filled with Christmas decorations.”
There will be six sessions each evening. Arrival times will be 4.30pm-5pm; 5pm-5.30pm; 5.30pm-6pm; 6pm-6.30pm; 6.30pm-7pm; and 7pm-7.30pm.
Go to www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland/ for further information.
