Puffins will take centre stage during a guided walk along Flamborough’s Headland this Sunday

Flamborough Outer Headland is a great place to see puffins nesting on the chalk cliffs. Photo submitted

Flamborough Outer Headland is a great place to see puffins nesting on the chalk cliffs.

With the nickname ‘parrots of the sea’ they never fail to dazzle visitors to the area with their colourful beaks and waddling walk.

A spokesman said: “There will be a chance to take a look at these fantastic birds and other seabirds with guide Margaret Boyd, from Yorkshire Coast Nature, at Flamborough Outer Headland Local Nature Reserve from 10am to 12.30pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Participants will be able to look through a telescope for close up views. They should bring binoculars if possible, but some will be available to borrow, too.”

Further info and tickets are available at www.eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/whats-on.

The event must be booked in advance: Adults £3.50, adults over 60 £2.50, children and young people under 16 £2.50, family ticket (up to two adults and three children) £9.