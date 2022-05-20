The schedule will “offer something for everyone” to help reconnect visitors with nature.

Paul Thompson, Community Woodland Manager at Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise, said: "We have an incredible woodland heritage in England and particularly in the North York Moors region, but in recent decades we've lost that woodland culture and our connection to nature.

"We're bowled over by the support we've received from our funders that will help us to support and engage our community with this fantastic green space.

A host of events are available this summer at Raincliffe Woods. (Photo: Duncan McNeil)

"After two very difficult years, access to nature has never been more important as we look after our own health and wellbeing. We want to create a programme of fun and interactive events to help people reconnect with their wild side and learn new skills."

Later this month expert botanist Claire Bending will lead a special Wild Flower Discovery Day on Saturday May 28; an introduction to the world of wild flowers.

‘The Big Raincliffe Ramble’ event on Sunday June 5 will mark the launch of the Scarborough’s Wonderful Woodlands project celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a mass participation nature walk through the community woodland.

Eager amateur botanists can also attend the ‘Flowers of a Lowland Farm’ event on June 25 and ‘Flowers of Moorland and Bog’ on July 3. Tickets can be booked via the YorkshireCoastNature website.