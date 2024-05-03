Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV presenters Helen Skelton, Adam Henson, Peter Wright, from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet and Rob and Dave Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm (from Springtime on the Farm on Channel 5), will appear on the Vertu Motors GYS Stage.

The farming celebrities will take part in daily chat shows hosted by TV presenter Christine Talbot at 11am and 2pm, before taking part in a meet and greet afterwards with fans.

It will be the first time on the Vertu Motors GYS Stage for Helen Skelton, who appeared on Channel 5’s Dan & Helen’s Pennie Adventure alongside Dan Walker, where she explored the countryside and took on a series of challenging local activities.

Helen Skelton, Adam Henson and Peter Wright will all appear at the 165th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

She also hosted Channel 5’s On The Farm in 2023, bringing the best stories from the farm, and beyond.

Helen, who will appear on the GYS Stage on the Tuesday, said: “I have always been a fan of the Great Yorkshire Show and have loved visiting with friends and family over the years.

"I am very much looking forward to being there this year and sharing some stories with audiences across the day.”

Adam Henson, who will appear on the Wednesday, said: “It’s great to be back at the Great Yorkshire Show, one of my favourite events.

"I look forward to being on the GYS Stage as well as meeting exhibitors across livestock sections where there are some of the best animals in the UK competing.

"I can’t wait to be back.”

Peter Wright will appear on the Vertu Motors GYS Stage on the Thursday and in the fashion shows on the Friday.

He added: “I am absolutely delighted to be back at the Great Yorkshire Show again this year.

"I’m looking forward to being on the GYS Stage with Christine to talk all things Yorkshire Vet on the Thursday, then later in the Garden Show with Martin Fish and then on the Farm to Fashion Show catwalk on the Friday.

"This really is the highlight of my year – unmissable.”

Rob Nicholson, who will be on the GYS Stage with his brother Dave on the Friday, said: “We are really looking forward to being guest speakers at the Great Yorkshire Show.

"It is an event we whole-heartedly look forward to each year, not just as an opportunity to showcase our animals - of which we are rightly proud - but also for the chance to meet like-minded people interested in this industry to share ideas and support each other.

"It’s a real honour to be asked to be involved and we really hope we can share some of the lessons we’ve learned along the way.”

The Great Yorkshire Show will also be covered by farming influencers Olly Harrison and Joe Seels, who will broadcast the show to their thousands of YouTube followers.

Arable farmer Olly from Liverpool, who has over 500,000 followers on social media, will attend on the Tuesday, taking part in the 12pm Farm to Fashion Show at the Sheep Shearing Stage, among other activities.

South Yorkshire farmer, YouTuber and Tiktoker Joe will attend on the Wednesday and will also be modelling in the 12pm Farm to Fashion Show.

He said: “For me the Great Yorkshire show is a fantastic showcase of all things farming and country life.

"I particularly love looking around the tractors and machinery sections, the pedigree cattle are also not to be missed, and our children love the kids activity areas, it really is a full, fun, family day out.”

Throughout the Great Yorkshire Show, there will be two Farm to Fashion shows taking place on the Sheep Shearing Stage at noon and 4:30pm every day, apart from Friday at noon and 3pm.

Hosted by Your Harrogate radio presenter Nick Hancock, the shows will feature collections from a wide range of both national and regional designers, including a selection of brand partners from British Wool.

This will highlight the important role of UK sheep farmers as the starting point for some of the most stylish and environmentally friendly garments seen on catwalks anywhere.

Tickets for the 165th Great Yorkshire Show – from Tuesday 9 till Friday 12 July - are on sale now.

Tickets are priced at £35 for adults, £13 for children and family tickets are £86 per day.