REVEALED: Tickets for 166th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate next year to go on sale very soon

Tickets for the 166th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate next year are to go on sale next week, organisers have announced.

Tickets for the show, which will be held from Tuesday 8 till Friday 11 July 2025, will go on sale from Tuesday 12 November.

They will be sold in advance only, with visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day.

Membership of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, which organises the show and is a registered charity, will be on sale from Tuesday 19 November.

The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.

The team behind the show is already hard at work planning for the 2025 event, which showcases the best livestock in the country, the latest agricultural machinery, food and first-class entertainment, to display and celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

The Great Yorkshire Show 2025 will be the first one in her role as the new Show Director for Rachel Coates, the first woman to take the helm.

She said: “I am so looking forward to my first Great Yorkshire Show as Show Director and we will have some exciting new features to complement the traditional favourites.

“I have been attending the Show since I was 18, a member of the Great Yorkshire Show cattle committee for a number of years, and my family has had success showing our dairy cattle here over the last 15 years so it’s very close to my heart.

“It really is a celebration for farming for everyone and I look forward to welcoming our visitors next year.”

Tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 will be £36.50 for adults, £13 for children and £89 for families.

To book tickets, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

To buy a Yorkshire Agricultural Society membership, head to https://yas.co.uk/members/