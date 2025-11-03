All lit up - boats in the harbour as part of last year's Scarborough Lights.

With the festive season and Scarborough Lights fast approaching, here’s a round up of events, free illuminations and workshops to help you plan your perfect season.

From dramatic drone displays in the skies above Scarborough to fun community events where you can craft decorations, there is so much to see and do at Scarborough Lights this year.

Drone Display at Scarborough Castle

Wednesday, November 19 to Sunday, November 23, doors open at 5pm

There will be a Drone Display at Scarborough Castle on Wednesday November 19 to Sunday November 23.

Immerse yourself in the mesmerising display celebrating Scarborough, with fire, light and music performances before the show as well as food and drink stalls to enjoy. Part of Scarborough Lights.

Plus, a local residents discount is applicable if you live in YO11-YO14 and YO21-YO22 postcodes.

Scarborough Histories and Mysteries

St Mary's Parish Church

Experience Scarborough's story, both real and imagined, told through light, image and folklore at St Mary's Parish Church.

Friday, November 14 to Sunday, December 14

Experience Scarborough’s story, both real and imagined, told through light, image and folklore: stunning church projections, sustainable photography and a magical seascape in a Victorian-style peep show.

Manhattan Voices and 5 Star Brass

St Mary's Parish Church, Saturday, November 15

Enjoy classical pieces and soulful ballads as well as musical theatre, popular songs and uplifting gospel music, from the all-female Manhattan Voices.

5 Star Brass is a new brass quintet performing a wide range of music.

SPRiTES

Scarborough Spa, Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30

An enchanting walk-through story experience for families.

Something strange is happening at Scarborough Spa, water is springing up everywhere – can you help us solve this mystery?

Peasholm Island Illumination

Friday, November 14 to Sunday, December 21

Get in the festive spirit by wandering around Peasholm Park and enjoying the vibrant illuminations on Peasholm Island for Scarborough Lights.

Creatures of the Deep

Glass Box Gallery,

Friday, November 14 to Sunday, December 21

Head down to St Helen’s Square and discover the Glass Box Gallery transformed into a giant illuminated fish tank, home to a dazzling collection of fantastical sea creatures.

Sportlight

Various locations, Monday, November 24 to Thursday, November 27

A series of four events showing off Scarborough landmarks and extreme sports in a different light, creating a range of light trail pictures in the process.

Join the journey round beautiful parts of Scarborough, with lights on bodies, boats and bikes.

Creating a Coastal Town

Gallery 33, Newborough, Wednesday, November 12

Get crafting. Create and decorate a wooden cottage or boat from suitable material which will make up part of the Scarborough Lights installation at Gallery 33, celebrating Scarborough Heritage.

Free event

Community String Lights Workshops

Market Hall, St Helen’s Square

Drop-in workshops, aimed at all ages, with a different technique to learn each week.

The aim is to leave the Market Hall gradually more decorated by the community.

You will also have the opportunity to make small decorations to take home and learn the techniques to make more. Saturday, November 15 from noon – Paper lanterns with cut out and tissue covered shapes to diffuse light. Saturday, November 22 from noon – Yarn basket lanterns: yarn and string wrapped around balloons with glue to make small basket lanterns. Saturday, November 29 from noon – Flower lanterns: flower forms made from waste such as egg boxes and plastic bottles. Saturday December 6 from noon – Woolly hat lanterns: mini woolly hats made from yarn and cardboard tubes.

Tickets for all events: https://scarboroughfair.uk/