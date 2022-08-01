RSPB organises free nature activities for East Yorkshire children during the summer holidays

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Rosalind Allen, RSPB education and families development officer, said: “Many parents are worrying about the increased cost of living and how they will be able to afford to have fun and quality family time over the long break. Fortunately, the Wild Challenge scheme includes 30 nature-based activities, inspiring families to get closer to nature, discover ways to help it, and earn awards at the same time.”