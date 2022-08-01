RSPB organises free nature activities for East Yorkshire children during the summer holidays

The RSPB, which runs the Bempton Cliffs nature reserve, has organised a series of free nature activities for children during the summer holidays.
The charity’s summer ‘Wild Challenge’ activities are designed to help children connect to East Yorkshire’s nature and have fun.
Rosalind Allen, RSPB education and families development officer, said: “Many parents are worrying about the increased cost of living and how they will be able to afford to have fun and quality family time over the long break. Fortunately, the Wild Challenge scheme includes 30 nature-based activities, inspiring families to get closer to nature, discover ways to help it, and earn awards at the same time.”
Go to tinyurl.com/2bu9yuh2 to find out more about the activities.