Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ packed events programme for all the family during half term

There is a full programme of exciting events, activities, and concerts at the popular venue from Saturday, May 28 to Sunday, June 5.

The programme is designed for families and children of all ages, and includes a fun day with a royal theme to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, a car rally and a craft fair!

Events and activities include:

○ Saturday, May 28: Rusticus Encounter: Barmy Butterfly from 11.30am to 3pm: outdoors: a new butterfly has just got her wings!

Zoo activity: Meet the Hoof Stock: 11am to 1.30pm: meet the donkeys, llamas, and goats

○ Sunday, May 29: Wildcats: Seaworld Shenanigans from 11am to 3pm: Make driftwood creatures, sand patterns and shell art scenes.

Orangery concert – the Hunmanby Silver Band at 2pm

Zoo activity: Penguin hat and talk workshop from 11am to noon: learn about the Humboldt penguins, and make a penguin hat

○ Monday, May 30: Rusticus Encounter: Forest Fairy from 11.30am to 3pm: a woodland walk to meet the Forest Fairy and enjoy magical adventures

○ Tuesday, May 31: Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Robin Hood from 11.30am to 3pm: an interactive performance with music, rescues, and a tournament!

○ Wednesday, June 1: Magic Shows and face Painting between 11am and 4pm

○ Thursday, June 2 (Bank Holiday): Orangery Concert at 2pm with classical pianist Helen Drewery.

Rusticus Adventure: Merry Monarchs! from 11.30am to 3pm: celebrate the Patinum Jubilee by meeting an array of ‘special’ Royal characters – outdoor event

○ Friday, June 3 (Bank Holiday): Wildcats: Owl Dreamcatchers from 11am to 3pm: make wildlife decorations for your bedroom

Zoo activity: Orange Fat Ball Feeders from 11am to noon: make a fat ball to take home, with seeds of your choice

○ Saturday, 4 June: Rusticus Encounter: Bashful Bat! from 11.30am to 3pm: crazy outdoor activities, including bubbles, games and a bat rap!

Zoo activity: Meet the Hoof Stock at 11am to 1.30pm

○ Sunday, June 5: Craft Fair: unique handmade crafts, keepsakes and accessories: in the Orangery from 11am to 4pm

Wildcats: Creature Comforts at 11am to 3pm – create a minibeast abode, hedgehog hideaway, or a fairy door

East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club Spring Gathering from 11am to 4pm: Many historic and classic vehicles on display, and a chance to meet their owners

Zoo activity: Orange Fat Ball Feeders from 11am to noon

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This is a great programme for the half term break, with something for everybody, even reflecting the Platinum Jubilee!

“All these events and activities will make for a fantastic backdrop to a visit to the stunning Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.”