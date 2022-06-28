Sewerby Winter Woodland event tickets go on sale tomorrow - find out more information here

Tickets for the Sewerby Winter Woodland event will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, June 29) at 9am.

An all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season.

A new food and drink area will also be created with a large marquee in the courtyard area to keep people fuelled after their strolls.

Tickets will cost: Adults £15; Child £9; Family (2 adults +2 children) £40; Under 3s free of charge (ticket not required).

There will be six sessions each evening. Arrival times will be 4.30pm-5pm; 5pm-5.30pm; 5.30pm-6pm; 6pm-6.30pm; 6.30pm-7pm; and 7pm-7.30pm.

A spokesman for the event said: “The Winter Woodland Elves are causing mischief – tinkering with lights and sound to create a stunning party atmosphere in the woods, with the emphasis firmly on fun.

“It will be an opportunity to come and enjoy the woods on a free-flowing walk, lit up with stunning displays of colour, and to see what the woodland elves get up to outside of the toymakers’ workshop – playing, crafting, and dancing with the reindeer.

“The house itself will be filled with Christmas decorations.”

The tickets will be on sale at www.bridspa.com/buy/?id=614205