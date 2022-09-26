Spring into action to book Bridlington chalets during online launch next month

The Spring chalet hire 2023 will run from 25 March until 19 May, for a duration of 55-days. Photo: East Riding of Yorkshire Council

For a limited period only, chalets will be available at 2022 prices, with the 55-day rental starting from just £236.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries, and customer service, said: “This is always eagerly anticipated news!

“I know the chalets will again prove immensely popular, and especially as we are able to hold the prices at their 2022 levels for a limited period.”

For information about available chalets, and to make a reservation, visit eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/book-a-chalet.

For those who are unable to book online, they can call the office on 01262 678255 from 9:30am on the same date.