Spring into action to book Bridlington chalets during online launch next month
East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Services team has announced that the 2023 Spring hire for chalets in Bridlington will launch online on Wednesday, October 26, at 8.30am.
The Spring hire 2023 will run from March 25 until May 19, for a duration of 55-days.
For a limited period only, chalets will be available at 2022 prices, with the 55-day rental starting from just £236.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries, and customer service, said: “This is always eagerly anticipated news!
“I know the chalets will again prove immensely popular, and especially as we are able to hold the prices at their 2022 levels for a limited period.”
For information about available chalets, and to make a reservation, visit eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/book-a-chalet.
For those who are unable to book online, they can call the office on 01262 678255 from 9:30am on the same date.
However, chalets booked via this method will be subject to availability.