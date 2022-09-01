Stroll this way to enjoy East Riding’s great landscapes as part of major walking festival

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival features walks across the Yorkshire Wolds. Photo submitted

The Walking East Yorkshire Festival is back for its twelfth year running to host a wide range of specialist guided walks and outdoor activities in September against a backdrop of the East Riding’s wonderful landscape and rich heritage.

Events will be held in Market Weighton, Pocklington, Beverley, Bridlington, Sewerby, Bempton, Hornsea, Goole and a number of villages across the region.

Taking place from Saturday, September 10 to Friday, September 23, the focal points of this year’s festival will include two four-day treks across the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds.

The Chalkland Way and Wold Rangers Way are both around 40 miles and take in breath taking scenery across the chalk landscape and dry valleys of this region.

For those who enjoy a slightly less ambitious trek, the ramblers invite us to some taster sessions, including a walk through the dales of Huggate; a ramble through the nature reserve at Eastrington Ponds and a circular walk through the seven dales at Millington.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth, investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This festival yet again promises a great selection of walks and activities that will offer residents a fantastic chance to enjoy our stunning countryside, coast and learn things about our local heritage.

“Going on walks can be, of course, good for our health too, so it’s wonderful that all these walking activities are taking place, providing these healthy benefits for all ages.”

Whether a walker, cyclist, horse rider, nature lover or history enthusiast, the festival showcases a plethora of activities over 14 days which appeal to families, casual walkers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The festival shines a spotlight not only on the rolling landscape, curvy roads and stick trees which inspired one of Britain’s most iconic artists, David Hockney, to paint his colourful tribute to the Yorkshire Wolds, but also our rich heritage coastline with chalk cliffs and an abundance of wildlife.

The flat plains of Holderness with its big skies make it ideal for cycling along quiet country roads, disused railway lines or even a jaunt to the tip of Spurn Point’s peninsula.

Popular year-on-year events include historical tours of our pretty market towns, long-distance treks, Nordic walking, canal boat rides, horse riding, wildlife experiences, stately home visits, vineyard tours, brewery visits, foraging events, lighthouse tours, outdoor pursuits including kayaking, bodyboarding and wild swimming.

Other highlights throughout the festival include:

Pocklington and Hornsea informative history walks

A Yorkshire Wolds ramble

Outdoor yoga in Woodmancy

Walking with alpacas in North Cave

Bridlington crab chase

A stroll on the cliffs at RSPB Bempton