Swim Safe sessions are back in Bridlington during August – find out how to book a place here

The 45-minute sessions take place in Bridlington from Monday, August 15. Photo courtesy of Nathan Williams/RNLI

East Yorkshire’s local delivery partner, the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund supported by the national governing body for swimming in England and the RNLI, is running the free Swim Safe sessions on Bridlington’s South Beach.

The sesions teach children aged 7 to 14 how to stay safe in and around open water and what to do if they, or someone else, gets into difficulty – including how to ‘Float to Live’.

The 45-minute sessions are run by Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund using trained instructors and will begin from Monday, August 15.

Ashley Jones, water safety and drowning prevention manager for Swim England said: “We’re pleased to be able to partner with the RNLI again to run free Swim Safe sessions this summer.

“We want children and their parents to enjoy themselves around water but also to think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.”

Sam Johnson of the RNLI’s Water Safety team said: “By educating children about water safety from a young age, together we can help reduce the number of incidents around our coasts. That’s why we are encouraging parents of children between the ages of 7 and 14 to sign them up to the free sessions to help build their confidence in and around the water.”