The pick of May events and festivals across Yorkshire

Duncombe Park is the setting for a country fair on May 1

These are our pick of events in the county.

Duncombe Park Country Fair, Helmsley, North Yorkshire, Monday May 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1982 – the original country fair of North Yorkshire is held in the beautiful grounds of Duncombe Park. Attractions include, trade stands, craft fair marquee, farmers market the finest produce from our Yorkshire farms, static engines, vintage cars, tractors and motorcycles.

Wordfest, Wakefield, from Monday May 1 to Wednesday May 31

Local libraries and other venues across the Wakefield district are celebrating words by holding a wide range of free, exciting events and activities for WordFest.

From puppetry, storytelling, Makaton and music to AI digital workshops and author talks … there truly is something for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WordFest is led by Wakefield Libraries and combines the power of our spoken and written language through poetry, theatre, debate, song and creative writing.

Holmfirth Festival of Folk, Friday May 5 to Sunday May 7

There has been a folk festival in Holmfirth for more than 40 years. In fact 2023 will be the 45th. Three days of music and festivities – starting with a concert on Friday headlined by Jon Boden.

VanLife Fest, Scampston Hall, near Malton, North Yorkshire, Friday May 5 to Sunday May 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A a fun-filled weekend of live music, a trade village, free family entertainment, fully licensed bars, climbing walls, a circus and a gaming van.

Tulip Festival, Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington, from now until Saturday May 6

The gardens are seven times consecutive winners of the Yorkshire in Bloom Gold Award.

This year, there is a cascade of colours throughout the gardens, featuring more than 15,000 tulips, with 130 varieties on display, which can be seen formally displayed in tubs throughout the gardens and in the main flower beds across the site. Wallflowers have been underplanted to provide extra colour and fragrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s tulip display has been planned by Jill Ward, head gardener, on behalf of the Stewarts Trust and is the culmination of months of planning.

We'll Meet Again - Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington, near York, Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7

The 1940s event returns for a full weekend, including a live screening of the Coronation of King Charles III on the Saturday. Vintage vehicles, re-enactors, displays, 1940s dancing and much more.

Meet The Vikings Weekend at Murton Park, York, Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jorfor’s Hall Viking reenactment group will once again be at the Viking village. They will be demonstrating a range of crafts and skills from more than 1,000 years ago. You will be able to walk through the village and experiences the sights and sounds of our ancestors as well as marvel at Viking combat.

Sports Cars in the Park, Newby Hall, near Leeds, Sunday May 7Sports Cars in the Park is back with more than 500 cars and associated stalls. The event, held in the stunning location of Newby Hall has been growing each year and this year looks to be no exception. It promises to be a really fantastic day out for the whole family.

Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival, Monday May 8

Ripon’s biggest and best beer festival returns during the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend . With live music, a range of guest ales and delicious barbecue food, this is not one to miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival, South Leeds Stadium, Friday May 6

The event promises more than 80 stalls, world food caterers and free samples running throughout the day from 10.30am to 4pm.

Whitby Fish and Ships Festival, Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 2 1 A celebration of Whitby’s fishing heritage including live cookery demonstrations in the seafoo d kitchen o n Dock End, Endeavour Wharf and Fish Quay. There will also be sea balladeers, shantymen, local bands, a special concert and a song competition.

Bridlington Kite Festival, Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 2 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad