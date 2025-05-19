The Yorkshire Wolds Railway offers free day of travel to celebrate 10th anniversary - this is when
Marking a decade of dedication, restoration and community, the railway is inviting visitors old and new to join in a day of free travel the Fimber Halt site on Sunday May 25.
The idea for opening a heritage railway was first suggested at the inaugural meeting on October 10 2008.
Site access, permissions and £24,000 needed to be raised for the planners feasibility study so construction could be started in preparation for the grand opening on May 25 2015 by Sir Tatton Sykes.
Since then, the railway has grown from a passionate vision to a heritage railway destination, preserving a key piece of local railway history on the former Malton and Driffield Junction Railway.
Entirely volunteer-run, the railway has welcomed thousands of visitors, offering a unique glimpse into East Yorkshire’s rail heritage with regular train rides and a visitor centre.
Phil Robson, financial director said “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 10 years.
This anniversary is a testament to the hard work of our volunteers and the amazing support from the local community and all visitors who keep the railway running.
“We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone who has been part of our journey and we thought offering free travel as a thank you for the day was a great way to do that.
“Visitors will also be able to see progress on the visitor ventre and working facility with the many improvements to the site including the new shop”.
The Yorkshire Wilds Railway wants to involve new people and anyone interested in becoming a member or volunteering, making a donation or finding out more can visit the Yorkshire Wolds Railway website or call 01377 338053 for more information.
The railway runs trains and opens the visitor centre every Sunday and bank holiday from April 6 until the end of October and every Wednesday during school holidays from 10am to 4pm.
The visitor centre is open every Wednesday April 6 until the end of October, daily from 10am to 4pm.
There are members on site most Saturdays who will be happy to show what is being done.
