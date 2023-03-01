These are some of the best hidden gems of Yorkshire

Lumb Hole Falls, Hebden Bridge, is perfect for an outdoor adventure

However, there are still gems to be discovered by those of us who live – and, maybe, would like to keep to ourselves.

Here are some of the county’s best – or not – kept secrets.

Lumb Hole Falls

Staff and volunteers at the Canal and River Trust take the opportunity for taster canoe trips on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Standedge Tunnel and Visitor Centre at Marsden near Huddersfield

Lumb Hole Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in West Yorkshire. This enchanting spot can be found near the town of Hebden Bridge, nestled in the Pennine hills.

With its series of enchanting waterfalls cascading into the plunge pool below, this picturesque fairy tale location is the perfect destination for a leisurely outdoor adventure.

The easiest place to park to access Lumb Hole Falls is in the National Trust car park at Hardcastle Crags.

Middleton Railway, Leeds