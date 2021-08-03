These are the 12 best breeds of dog that love water and are perfect for the seaside
These types of dog will never turn down a chance for a splash or swim at the seaside, and will be right at home in Scarborough.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:42 pm
The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Here are 12 of the most popular breeds of dog that love the water and seaside, according to the American Kennel Club.
Page 1 of 3