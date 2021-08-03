These are the breeds of dog that are perfect for owners who live by the sea. (Getty/Finnbarr Webster)

These are the 12 best breeds of dog that love water and are perfect for the seaside

These types of dog will never turn down a chance for a splash or swim at the seaside, and will be right at home in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:42 pm

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Here are 12 of the most popular breeds of dog that love the water and seaside, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Chesapeake Bay Retriever

With an oily waterproof coat, strength and endurance, this rugged gundog was born to work the rough, often icy waters of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia.

Photo: Oli Scarff

2. Irish Water Spaniel

A versatile gundog and one of the largest and oldest spaniel breeds, the Irish Water Spaniel is intelligent and has a naturally water-repellent coat.

Photo: Drew Angerer

3. English Setter

The English Setter is a medium-sized sporting dog. Originally bred as a bird dog, they are elegant and are at home in the water.

Photo: Drew Angerer

4. Labrador Retriever

One of the most popular breeds of dog, the Labrador was originally bred to retrieve waterfowl. An ideal family dog and always ready for a swim.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy

