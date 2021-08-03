These are the 12 best breeds of dog that love water and are perfect for the seaside

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Here are 12 of the most popular breeds of dog that love the water and seaside, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Chesapeake Bay Retriever With an oily waterproof coat, strength and endurance, this rugged gundog was born to work the rough, often icy waters of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. Photo: Oli Scarff Buy photo

2. Irish Water Spaniel A versatile gundog and one of the largest and oldest spaniel breeds, the Irish Water Spaniel is intelligent and has a naturally water-repellent coat. Photo: Drew Angerer Buy photo

3. English Setter The English Setter is a medium-sized sporting dog. Originally bred as a bird dog, they are elegant and are at home in the water. Photo: Drew Angerer Buy photo

4. Labrador Retriever One of the most popular breeds of dog, the Labrador was originally bred to retrieve waterfowl. An ideal family dog and always ready for a swim. Photo: Jamie McCarthy Buy photo