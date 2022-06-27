Two beach day events will complement Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

People can try their hand at beachcombing, then create some interesting art from what they find, and discover more about the amazing beach they are on and why it is a ‘No Take Zone’. Photo submitted

On Saturdays July 2 and 16, from 11am to 3pm, there will be a chance to explore the amazing coastline on the doorstep of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and try to identify the variety of flora and fauna, seaweed, shells and other animals, whilst investigating ecology on the beach.

The events, in association with The Deep (one of the exhibition’s partners), will run alongside the popular showcase which is on loan from the Natural History Museum in London.

A spokesperson said: “Participants can try their hand at beachcombing, then create some interesting art from what they find, and discover more about the amazing beach they are on and why it is a ‘No Take Zone’.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition in Sewerby Hall features exceptional images capturing fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world. It is on display until Sunday, 17 July. Photo submitted

“Visitors can learn about the local geology and try to identify the different types of rocks found on the beach.

“There will also be a range of activities taking place in the Orangery at Sewerby Hall (standard entry charges apply) including seaweed and shell identification, investigation into litter on beaches and in the ocean, and how the local coastal area has been affected over time, the impact of climate change, and much more!

“Beach activities will be free of charge, and no booking is required. For the activities in The Orangery, visitors can save on admission to Sewerby Hall and Gardens by booking online in advance at www.sewerbyhall.co.uk

“Those taking part in beach activities should wear sturdy footwear, and be aware that the sessions are subject to tide times and weather conditions.

“The area of the beach where the events are taking place is a ‘No Take Zone’, because it is located within the Flamborough Head European Marine Site, protecting the important chalk habitat and breeding seabird colony around the headland.”