Walks: Discover the enchanting Gypsey Race

Put a spring in your step on this easy, level springtime walk. Planning your gardening programme? Then Bridlington’s popular Eastfield Garden centre is a must. It makes a great day out for the family, with a 5-mile walk and ‘Fine Foods Hall’, a real foodies’ heaven, packed with hundreds of locally-produced treats.

Access to the centre is from Bridlington’s Old Town along the A165. Turn off onto the B1253 Easton Road.

Just a short distance ahead off right you’ll find the garden centre with extensive car park. It opened its doors as a family firm in 1976 and has grown from strength to strength. The gardening department, plantaria and houseplants may be your main attraction, but try the Potting Shed Restaurant, serving traditional meals, with a specials board that changes daily.

Feeling bubbling with energy you’ll be ready for your walk.

Leaving the centre, turn right beside the B1253 along the left footpath. As the road sweeps right, halt at the white painted Easton Lodge. Just past this house turn immediately left off the road along a leafy public footpath between fencing.

The well-vegetated path heads directly west, leading to St Andrew’s Church, Boynton.

Approaching the church walling, you’ll admire Boynton Hall to the left, just south-east of the church. It was built by William Strickland, who died in 1598.

Skirting the churchyard wall you can admire the handsome late 14th to 15th century tower of St Andrew’s Church.

Its contrasting nave and chancel were rebuilt in brick in 1768 by John Carr of York. Enter the church to see some of the Stricklands’ monuments. One has the family crest of a turkey. Why?

The first William Strickland of Boynton sailed to America with Cabot, hoping to find gold in the New World. He returned with just a few turkeys, but these were the first ever seen in England!

Don’t miss the carving of a turkey on the church’s lectern, and seek this bird in the stained glass windows too.

Leaving the church gate, turn briefly right to the fine, old brick house. Here, turn off left along a signed bridleway and footpath. Keep to the broad bridleway (blue arrow) and pass through woodland to cross the Gypsey Race. This is an elusive stream which flows intermittently from Duggleby along the Great Wold Valley, to lose itself in the waters of Bridlington Bay.

Here, at Boynton is the most enchanting section of the Gypsey Race, with clear waters, peaceful meadow and grazing sheep.

From the bridge continue past Home Farm along a wide track into a wooded area. Rising gently out of the valley, round a bend and ascend alongside walnut trees to meet the Roman Road. Here, turn left to follow the direct route in an easterly direction.

You pass through Hallowkiln Wood, and then march along to meet the road junction of the A165 and A614. Turn left along the A165, and about half a mile ahead go left along the B1253 Easton Road to return to Eastfield Garden Centre, with the prospect of perusing a huge selection of both foliage and flowering houseplants including orchids.

You may also wish to view the gift area.

The Outdoor Living Showroom is filled with quality garden furniture, and even your pets haven’t been forgotten.

Everything is there for your pampered pooch. With Tigga’s 13th birthday on March 23, we must browse leads and harnesses and deli dog delights, or just a tasty treat perhaps? Then treat yourself to afternoon tea with sandwiches, home-made cream scones and cakes served on a three-tiered cake stand, with a pot of tea for two.

Distance: Approximately 5 miles, allow 2.5 hours.

Refreshment: Eastfield Garden Centre or Bridlington Old Town.

NB Wheelchair friendly in garden centre and cafes. Disabled facilities all on ground floor. Dogs welcome within garden centre but not permitted in food hall or cafes.