During the summer months, Scarborough Council enforces a coast-wide seasonal ban on dogs being walked on beaches in Scarborough South and North Bay, Whitby West Cliff, Sandsend and Filey.

The restrictions are brought in to help families and visitors enjoy the seaside without being affected by nuisance dogs or fouling.

However, the ban – which began in May – will officially end on September 30. Pet owners and dog walkers can return to the beach throughout the winter months from Saturday October 1.

A dog exercises in the sun on Scarborough's South Bay Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual ban does allow parts of all the restricted beaches to be used by dogs and their walkers throughout the year, away from the main bathing areas.

Dog owners are encouraged to check tide times before setting out for walks to ensure safe beach access.

Dog walking is permitted all year round on beaches at Staithes, Runswick Bay, Whitby Tate Hill, Robin Hood's Bay and Cayton Bay but there may be signed restrictions, such as dogs on leads.

A warning has been issued to remind dog owners that they must, by law, clear up their dog's mess and take away and dispose of sealed bags. The law applies to all beaches and public places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warning signs are used across the coast during the seasonal dog beach ban.