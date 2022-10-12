The popular race is back in Scarborough on Sunday October 16 with the 10k event beginning at 9.45am, which is later followed by shorter family fun runs.

The event, which is entirely volunteer-led by more than 100 members of Scarborough Athletic Club, sold out in July with 2,351 registered participants.

However, runners can still enter the adult and child fun runs on the day of the race from 8am at the Sun Court in Scarborough Spa.

In a statement, title sponsor McCain said: “We are delighted to sponsor the 13th Yorkshire Coast 10k as part of our dedication to encouraging health and active lifestyles in the community.

“We’ve supported the event for the past 12 years and we’re proud that it’s grown into one of the country’s favourite 10ks.”

Starting at 9.45am, participants will start in South Bay, proceed past the harbour and round the headland into North Bay. Runners will run through the Open Air Theatre towards the Sea Life Centre before returning via the North Bay promenade.

North Yorkshire County Council said road closures will be in place between 7am and 1pm in the following locations:

Several road closures will be in place during the race, North Yorkshire County Council have announced.

Spa approach road Aquarium Top Roundabout Foreshore Road Sandside Luna Park Roundabout Marine Drive Royal Albert Drive Peasholm Gap and access to the roundabout from Columbus Ravine and Burniston Road

Access to these roads will be closed at the junctions on Eastborough, Quay Street and Albert Road.

The main road race is then followed by a 2.5k adult fun run and 1.6k child fun run, which start at 11.30am and 11.50am respectively – both free for under-15s.

The longer South Bay route goes past the harbour and turns back at the Luna Park roundabout, with the shorter fun run turning back before reaching the harbour.

This year’s race will continue to make a strong commitment to the environment and sustainability after almost 5,000 trees were planted last year as part of the event.

In 2019, more than 400 t-shirts were left over, which was reduced to three in 2021 with fewer than 500 competitors opting to purchase a t-shirt.

Each entry to the race includes the planting of a tree in the UK; organisers expect to plant more than 4,500 this year.

The race medals are made in the UK from sustainable Welsh slate and all water bottles provided are made from recycled plastic and will be recycled again by Scarborough Borough Council.

In 2021, all profits raised from the event were donated to selected charities, which will be repeated for the 2022 race.