Whitby daredevils invited to bungee jump 120ft off top of Larpool Viaduct
Adrenaline junkies can enjoy thrill, spills and amazing views in an event coming soon to Whitby.
By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 3:37 pm
On Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3, you can fling yourself - attached to a bungee rope, of course - off Larpool viaduct, which towers 120ft over the valley below.
The event is on from 10am to 6.30pm both days.
Visit https://ukbungee.co.uk/ for more details – and if you go, email editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk with your pictures and video!