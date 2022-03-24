Whitby daredevils invited to bungee jump 120ft off top of Larpool Viaduct

On Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3, you can fling yourself - attached to a bungee rope, of course - off Larpool viaduct, which towers 120ft over the valley below.

The event is on from 10am to 6.30pm both days.

Visit https://ukbungee.co.uk/ for more details – and if you go, email editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk with your pictures and video!