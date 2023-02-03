Zack, Olivia and Neave Whalen enjoy the day at North Yorkshire Water Park

Whether you’re an adrenaline chaser, or are looking to enjoy time with the family in the great outdoors, North Yorkshire Water Park has a wide range of activities to suit all abilities and ages – and opens on Saturday February 11.

Experience the thrills of stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, and wakeboarding and BSUPA Ready to Ride course is available over the half-term break, where you can learn how to paddle board and gain confidence on the water with the water parks team of instructors. At the end of the two-hour course, you’ll be presented with a BSUPA Level 1 Ready to Ride Certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating its 1st birthday this month and perfect for those who prefer land-based activities, North Yorkshire Water Park is home to a 42-feet-high tower with two climbing walls and two 250-metre long ziplines.

Looking for a quieter day out? Take a leisurely stroll, jog, or cycle along the 1.5-mile all-terrain gravelled track with views of the beautiful natural landscape.

In addition to this, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park with spectacular views over the adjoining water sports lake and beyond, serving a range of hot and cold beverages, along with delicious snacks.

Located east of Wykeham, six miles West of Scarborough, North Yorkshire Water Park originally comprised four specialist fishing lakes and a larger lake which is now dedicated to water sports.

For many years, local water sports clubs and individuals have been sailing, windsurfing, model yacht racing and open water swimming at the destination.

North Yorkshire Water Park was launched in July 2017 with an Aqua Park. Thrill seekers now enjoy further activities such kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, tandem kayaking as well as a range of other outdoor leisure facilities.