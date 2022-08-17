YHA welcomes news Wainwright’s coast-to-coast walk is to get National Trail status

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YHA Boggle Hole

Having National Trail status means the route will get investment, making the path more accessible for people of different abilities.

The signage and path structures will be made more consistent and circular paths will be introduced for people who want shorter walks.

James Blake, Chief Executive of YHA England & Wales, praised Natural England said: “This is great news for every seasoned walker and also those who are just discovering walking in the UK’s fabulous landscapes.

YHA Chief Executive James Blake

“YHA has long been the walker’s friend since 1930 when our first youth hostel opened offering low-cost accommodation and a warm welcome. We still offer this today and more.

“We hope that with National Trail status more people will discover our hostels and everything they have to offer, whether that’s a bed for the night, a day visit to enjoy a cuppa, filling up a bottle at a Refill station, using our drying rooms or just grabbing a loo break. Our facilities are here, and we want people to use them.”

YHA has a total of nine youth hostels close to or on the 197-mile route from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire, including YHA Boggle Hole which is the end point of the route.

Alfred Wainwright’s coast-to-coast route also passed by YHA Black Sail in the Ennerdale Valley, one of the most remote youth hostels in the country which can only be accessed either on foot or by pushbike.

The announcement comes ahead of YHA’s Festival of Walking (September 4– October 20) which aims to bring walkers – individuals, friends, families and walking groups and communities – together at hostels across England and Wales, as well as introduce new voices, feet and faces to walking in the UK’s landscapes.

YHA is offering discounted stays for walkers at selected youth hostels and free hot drinks as well as downloadable Ordnance Survey circular walking routes.