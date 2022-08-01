Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is holding Living Seas Safaris at North Landing to provide a different view of area’s ‘seabird city’

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) is running Living Seas Safaris on multiple dates at Flamborough’s North Landing until Thursday, August 25.
The boat trips last approximately 45 minutes on a traditional fishing coble and offers a different view of ‘Yorkshire’s Seabird City’ along the cliffs.
A YWT spokesperson said: “These trips are dependent on weather and may be cancelled if conditions are unfavourable.
“Please bring warm clothing as it can be wet and windy on the water. We’d recommend sturdy and waterproof footwear or wellies, and lots of layers! If it’s a hot day, remember a hat and suncream. Pre-booking is required and children must be supervised by an adult throughout the event.”
Go to tinyurl.com/2p9hhxme to book a place on the boat trips or email [email protected] for more info.