Dog owners are being warned to check before taking their dog to a beach.

Some beaches have seasonal dog bans between May and September.

Dog owners could face fines of up to £1,000 if they take their dog to certain beaches.

Summer is finally on the horizon, with warm temperatures expected across the UK this week. Many of us will be taking a trip to the beach to cool down with a dip in the sea, but if you bring your pet this could be a costly mistake.

Dog owners may be unaware that many beaches across the UK have a seasonal dog ban, which comes into effect from May to September.

Public Spaces Protection Orders allow councils to enforce beach bans during peak seasons to reduce contamination from dog fouling. These rules are in force to create a safer and cleaner environment for everyone, protect water quality and keep beaches safe and clean for visitors.

Chris Maxted, director of retractable dog gate supplier Dog-G8, said: "It's important for dog owners to check before visiting beaches, as the rules can vary significantly. Many beaches allow dogs from October 1 to April 30, but enforce restrictions from May to September under Public Space Protection Orders.”

Here is everything you need to know about when dogs are allowed on the beach and how to find out if your beach is dog-friendly this summer.

Are dogs allowed on the beach?

In the UK, some beaches have seasonal dog bans which prevent dogs from visiting the beach from May 1 to September 30. Called Public Spaces Protection Orders, they allow councils to enforce beach bans during peak seasons to reduce contamination.

Dog fouling and urine can have a significant impact on water quality, making it unsuitable for swimming. These rules aim to create a safer and cleaner environment for everyone, while making sure coastal waters remain suitable for bathing.

How much can you be fined for taking your dog to the beach?

It's important for dog owners to check before visiting beaches during the summer months, as if you take your dog to the beach during a seasonal dog ban you can face a hefty fine.

Rules can vary significantly, many beaches allow dogs from October 1 to April 30, but enforce restrictions from May to September under Public Space Protection Orders.

Maxted explains: “Some areas will implement complete bans, while others impose partial bans, such as requiring dogs to be kept on leads or limiting them to promenades. Ignoring these rules can result in a £100 on-the-spot fine or, if escalated to court, a fine of up to £1,000."

Which beaches allow dogs?

Across England, many counties offer a variety of dog-friendly beaches all year round, with Devon leading the way with 79 locations.

This gives dog owners plenty of opportunities to enjoy the coast with their pups without the worry of seasonal restrictions.

Regions with dog-friendly beaches (highest to lowest)

Devon: 79

Cornwall: 60

Northumberland: 37

Dorset: 37

Cumbria: 24

Yorkshire: 24

Norfolk: 21

Kent: 19

East Sussex: 18

Isle of Wight: 15

County Durham: 12

Merseyside: 11

West Sussex: 11

Suffolk: 9

Essex: 8

Lancashire: 8

Lincolnshire: 5

Hampshire: 4

Tyne and Wear: 3

Gloucestershire: 1

Isles of Scilly: 1

How to check if a beach is dog-friendly?

To find out if a beach is dog-friendly it's best to check with your local council. Most will provide up-to-date information on beach regulations online, including any seasonal restrictions or rules regarding bringing your pets to the beach.

As the weather heats up, this is the exact temperature it’s too hot to walk your dog, according to pet experts.