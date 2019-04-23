Photo Focus: some of the best pictures from this year's Scalby Walk
This year's Scalby Walk "exceeded all expectations" so here's some of the best pictures from Easter Monday.
125 people took part dressed up in fancy dress to celebrate the walk's diamond anniversary. Can you spot anyone you know?
1. Scalby Walk 2019
Walkers are dressed up as the four pubs on the route!
2. Scalby Walk 2019
Setting off from the Nags Head.
3. Scalby Walk 2019
Joe Lacey with Cathy Rowe and Jo Rodgers.
