Mum Jane, grandad Peter and Daughter Daisy Keightley.

Photo Focus: some of the best pictures from this year's Scalby Walk

This year's Scalby Walk "exceeded all expectations" so here's some of the best pictures from Easter Monday.

125 people took part dressed up in fancy dress to celebrate the walk's diamond anniversary. Can you spot anyone you know?

Walkers are dressed up as the four pubs on the route!

1. Scalby Walk 2019

Walkers are dressed up as the four pubs on the route!
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Setting off from the Nags Head.

2. Scalby Walk 2019

Setting off from the Nags Head.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Joe Lacey with Cathy Rowe and Jo Rodgers.

3. Scalby Walk 2019

Joe Lacey with Cathy Rowe and Jo Rodgers.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Group picture.
Group picture.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3