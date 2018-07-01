SAVE £400: Flames of Scarborough open showroom with red hot offer

Flaming 'eck! Fireplace specialists Flames has opened a new showroom in Scarborough and is celebrating with a red hot offer.

They are offering a saving of hundred of pounds on a stove package deal - full details below.

Visit the Flames of York and Scarborough web site at www.flamesofyork.co.uk.

The well established Yorkshire based family business boasts the very latest designs of fires, fireplaces, wood-burning and multi-fuel stoves.

It has years of experience in all aspects of the fireplace and heating industry, with showrooms in Hull and York.

The showrooms display an extensive range - including gas and electric fire to wood burning stoves and multi-fuel stoves, plus fireplaces.

Now Flames of Scarborough - at 69 Manor Road - say they have it covered when it comes to choosing the “focal point” of your room.

SAVE £400 ON A STOVE PACKAGE DEAL

To celebrate the opening of their Scarborough showroom Flames are offering a Stove Package Deal, with a saving of £400.

It includes:

* 5KW Multi-Fuel Stove + Limestone Hearth + Solid Oak Beam.

* Includes 10m flue liner + Fireboard Interior and Certification.

* Includes full installation + building work (subject to survey).

* Image for illustration purposes.

Flames of Scarborough

The price is £1,795

To take up the offer, while stocks laat and subject to term and conditions, call Flames on 07968 714950

CONTACTS

Flames of Scarborough 69 Manor Road, YO12 7RT

Tel: 01723 413118

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FlamesofScarborough

