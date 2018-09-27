Pub keeping its Rosettes for the quality of meals

The Rosette, Hackness Road, Scarborough

The Rosette is one of those pubs that works on many levels. Perched on the edge of Newby, it’s a great meeting point for the locals; quiz night on a Thursday is a popular fixture; families are attracted by the play area and value-for-money meals; and, sitting on one of the main routes into and out of town, it’s in an ideal spot for passing trade.

Food is something the Rosette has put to the fore ever since I can remember, no matter what its ownership has been.

I’ve had countless meals there, some good, some not so good, but our most recent visit was the first since the pub underwent a refurbishment, both inside and out.

So on a not-too-busy midweek evening, we plonked ourselves in the centre of the dining area, and perused the extensive menu.

The Sizzling Pub & Grill chain’s menu does offer some sizzlers, and there’s plenty of choice for meat fans and vegetarians alike.

We bypassed the starters and went straight to the mains.

Lemon peri-peri chicken and pepper skewers was the choice of my wife. It came with seasoned chips, onion rings and a side salad, and the peri peri sauce was just the right side of almost-too-hot.

My daughter opted for sizzling fajitas with grilled rump steak. The steak was cooked just how she liked, and the peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños and cheddar cheese enhanced what was an excellent choice.

The Skyscraper was the tall order that my son tackled (with ease, as it turned out). A bun packed with burgers, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and American cheese sauce and topped with onion rings was dispatched hungrily.

Finally, I had the beef chilli. Served with plain rice, house-fried corn nachos and sour cream, it was adequate but underwhelming, the chilli lacking any kick.

To round things off, we all dived our spoons into a huge Tia Marie sundae – brownie pieces soaked in Tia Maria with vanilla ice cream,

Belgian chocolate sauce and cream. It was delicious, the highlight, for me anyway, of a satisfying meal.