Launching the Scarborough Evening News road safety sticker campaign in February 1997 at Gladstone Road Junior School are from left pupils Joshua Bedford, Johnathan Wolford, Gemma Belshaw, Laura Pygas, Kay Matthew, Jason Irvine, Nichola Bailey, Steven Marsden, Claire Dobson and Catherine Cunningham from the Scarborough Evening News and TC Frank Godber.

