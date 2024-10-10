Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Available in stores from October 17, Aldi is bringing back bringing back its popular Self-Heating Eye Masks for just £3.99, with savings of up to 78% compared to Spacemasks.

Boasting a stunning astrological print and available in two fragrances, Chamomile or Jasmine, the masks come with stretchy ear loops for an easy fit to suit all face shapes.

Available in packs of five, each Aldi Lacura mask is lined with a soft non-woven layer that will add comfort and tranquillity to skincare routines. Slip the masks over ears and eyes, sit back, relax and enjoy the uplifting warmth.

Taking bedtime and relaxation routines to the next level, it’s a must-have for the colder months.

What’s more, shoppers could save up to £14 compared to leading brand Spacemasks.