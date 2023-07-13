The department store also offered free gift cards to the first customers through its doors. The store performed a prize draw lucky dip for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.

The new look discount department store is situated on Prince Street and will see the retailer bring a range of great value branded clothing and footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewares, and a party shop service to Bridlington customers and residents.

As a result of the move, The Original Factory Shop will be creating 10 jobs in the local community.

The new shop has opened on Prince Street, Bridlington.

Michelle Ryan, Regional Business Development Manager, comments: “The Original Factory Shop is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Bridlington and serving the local community. Our store will be run by local people from the East Riding of Yorkshire and we’ve recruited for 10 job positions, who are ready to start serving up great value products.”

Adding a unique offering to Bridlington’s shopping area, customers will be able to purchase big brands with big savings of up to 70%.