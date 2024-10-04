Dive into adventure with newly released Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ toys, dolls and costumes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everyone’s favorite wayfinding heroine is returning for an all-new adventure as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ highly anticipated film, Moana 2, sails into UK theaters on 29 November.

We know that this time, Moana will journey to the far seas of Oceania alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers on an expansive new voyage for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Favourite characters Moana, Maui, Heihei and Pua are all back – and this time, they’ve got some new friends, including Moana’s little sis, Simea.

And you can gear up for this exciting adventure as new Moana 2-inspired products begin making waves today, with more to come later this year. These new products bring to life the music, colours, and the immersive storytelling of Moana’s world as seen in Moana 2.

Moana and Maui.

Moana Gets a New Look in Toys from Mattel

New dolls from Mattel showcase your soon-to-be new favourite sister duo, Moana and her little sis, Simea. The Singing Adventure Moana doll features her brand-new look and sings a clip from “We’re Back,” one of the original songs from the film. She also comes with fun accessories including her signature oar, a lei po’o headdress, and a conch shell. Mattel rounds up the assortment with new playsets, including a fun new canoe set modeled after Moana’s upgraded canoe in the film.

It’s a Moana-themed Halloween

This Halloween is sure to be filled with kids sporting Moana’s new look, courtesy of Disguise and Jakks Pacific. Parents can look for Moana’s Adventure Outfit by Disguise and even Moana’s new Sea Star Necklace from Jakks, which opens to reveal a sea star – gifted to her by her little sister (awwwww!) – and it magically lights up!

Everyone’s favourite heroine Moana will return with new friends from this Autumn in the release of Moana 2 on 29 November.

More Fan-Favourite Brands Bringing the World of Moana 2 to Life

Funko is also joining the brands launching new Moana 2 products this fall. The just-announced Maui POP (shapeshifter, demigod of the wind and sea, hero to all – you know the drill) features his signature magical fishhook, and Moana comes with a little buddy, her little sis Simea. Simba Toys will delight fans with its range or Pua, Heihei and Moana plush.

Interior enthusiasts can add a touch of Moana magic to their home with the new Source By Net and George at ASDA ranges, complete with bedding, storage, teepees, tables and more! Keen young readers and artists can also get involved with new titles from Bonnier, such as the Moana 2 5-in-1 Activity Tin or Moana 2 Junior Novel. Not forgetting a range of health and beauty products from H&A including bath fixers for your own magical water encounter.

Gear up for your next great adventure today and keep an eye out for even more ways to interact with Moana and friends as new merchandise rolls out this fall. Get ready to set sail for an all-new voyage as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 premieres in theaters from 29 November.