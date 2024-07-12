A number of supermarkets and their convenience stores will be changing their hours to allow staff to enjoy the big game on Sunday. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Supermarkets across the Yorkshire coast are adjusting their hours for the highly anticipated final.

The England football team will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday July 14, starting at 8pm.

A number of supermarkets and their convenience stores are adjusting their opening hours to allow employees to watch the game or recover on Monday morning

These are the altered opening and closing hours for supermarkets on the Yorkshire coast so far. We’ll update this article as and when more information becomes available.

Lidl:

Lidl has announced that its stores in England will open one hour later on the Monday morning following the match.

This means the Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington, Seamer Road, Scarborough and Stakesby Road, Whitby will all be opening at 9am on Monday.

Regular hours for England stores will resume on Tuesday July 16.

Poundland:

All Poundland stores will operate under their normal hours on Sunday, however, on Monday, all of its over 600 stores in England will open 30 minutes later than usual.

This means the Flowergate, Whitby and Westborough, Scarborough stores will open at 8:30am, whereas The Promenade Shopping Centre, Bridlington store will open at 9am.

Poundland said that this adjustment will allow its workers to "fully enjoy” the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

Sainsbury’s:

Sainsbury's will be closing over 1,000 of its ‘Local’ convenience stores and petrol filling stations on Sunday.

This will mean that the store located on Ramshill, Scarborough, will close at 7:30pm on Sunday.

The larger supermarket stores on Falsgrave Road, Scarborough and Stainsacre Lane, Whitby, will shut as normal, at 4pm.

The Scarborough petrol station will shut at 7pm, and the Whitby petrol station will shut at 6pm.

Any groceries ordered online for delivery after this time will still be honoured, and all branches will reopen at their usual time on Monday.

Tesco:

Tesco will close over 1,800 of their Express stores at 7.30pm on Sunday instead of the usual 10pm or 11pm.

This includes the express store located on Flamborough Road, Bridlington, as well as the Castle Road and Burniston Road stores in Scarborough.

Employees will still receive their normal pay for those hours, meaning staff who do not wish to watch the match will still be paid as usual.

Due to the match taking place on a Sunday, the retailer’s larger stores in Filey, Bridlington and Scarborough will already be closed at 4pm, before the match starts.

All stores will then reopen as normal on Monday morning.

Onestop:

One Stop will also close their doors early to give staff time off to enjoy the big game. This is the case for all the One Stop stores located in Bridlington and Scarborough.

A spokesperson said via Facebook: “On Sunday our stores in England will be closing at 7:45pm for the match, so our colleagues can watch it too.

“It’s the least they deserve after their hard work. And come kick-off, England deserve every little bit of support.”

No changes have been announced at the present, for Spar, Morrisons, Co-op or Aldi.