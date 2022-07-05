The free table tennis space returns to the Brunswick in Scarborough.

Visitors to the town centre will be able to take a break from shopping to serve and rally their way through free games of table tennis – whether customers are looking to display their competitive edge or entertain bored children.

Stephen Marriott, Centre Manager at the Brunswick, said: "It's great to see the Ping Pong Parlour return as now more than ever, parents and young people are looking for ways to entertain themselves without breaking the bank."

The pop-up Ping Pong Parlour is available at the Brunswick on the ground floor in unit 12, next to Trespass, from July 6 to September 4 2022 and includes three tables available for public use seven days a week, free of charge.

The pop-up includes three table tennis tables and the bats and balls needed to play.

Bats and balls are also provided, so players can simply just turn up and play without the need to book in advance.

The pop-up sites are a nationwide initiative from Table Tennis England designed to increase participation.

Mr Marriott added: "When we hosted the Ping Pong Parlour back in February it created such a buzz around the centre so we are thrilled to be able to do our bit for the local community while simultaneously driving more footfall through the Brunswick."