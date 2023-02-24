News you can trust since 1882
How many of these shops do you recognise from strolling down Westborough across the decades?

IN PICTURES: 40 photos of lost shops and streets on Scarborough's Westborough over the decades

Scarborough’s main shopping high street, Westborough, has evolved throughout the decades and is on the verge of its latest refresh.

By George Buksmann
3 minutes ago

The Scarborough News has looked back in its retro archive at some of the shops which once proudly stood in our town from the 1950s to present, with many Scarborough shoppers missing them dearly.

From iconic department stores to many of the smaller independents that will have a place in people’s hearts … take a look back at these classic photos of Scarborough’s high street.

1. High Street History

The Londesborough was a theatre from 1871 to 1914, with a cinema also opening in 1914, until it closed in 1959.

Photo: Contributed

2. High Street History

A group of street performers drew a big crowd in 2010.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

3. High Street History

Liptons, pictured the year it closed down in 1980, on the corner of Vernon Road.

Photo: Contributed

4. High Street History

You might recognise some familiar shops and cafes here from 2010 ... some remain and others have since changed.

Photo: Neil Silk

