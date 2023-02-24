IN PICTURES: 40 photos of lost shops and streets on Scarborough's Westborough over the decades
Scarborough’s main shopping high street, Westborough, has evolved throughout the decades and is on the verge of its latest refresh.
By George Buksmann
3 minutes ago
The Scarborough News has looked back in its retro archive at some of the shops which once proudly stood in our town from the 1950s to present, with many Scarborough shoppers missing them dearly.
From iconic department stores to many of the smaller independents that will have a place in people’s hearts … take a look back at these classic photos of Scarborough’s high street.
Page 1 of 10