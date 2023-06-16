IN PICTURES: Photos of the top 25 hairdressers in Bridlington as chosen by you
The Bridlington Free Press asked its readers which was the best hairdressers in Bridlington, and these are the results.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Here we have listed the top five hairdressers in Bridlington by the number of votes submitted by readers. Following this, the number of votes were too similar to differentiate, so the rest of the businesses are not ranked in a set order.
Bridlington is blessed with a large variety of hairdressers, this selection is only a few of the many hairdressers found in the town.
Let us know if the hairdresser you use is on the list.
