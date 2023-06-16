News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Have a look and see if your favourite is listed!Have a look and see if your favourite is listed!
Have a look and see if your favourite is listed!

IN PICTURES: Photos of the top 25 hairdressers in Bridlington as chosen by you

The Bridlington Free Press asked its readers which was the best hairdressers in Bridlington, and these are the results.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

Here we have listed the top five hairdressers in Bridlington by the number of votes submitted by readers. Following this, the number of votes were too similar to differentiate, so the rest of the businesses are not ranked in a set order.

Bridlington is blessed with a large variety of hairdressers, this selection is only a few of the many hairdressers found in the town.

Let us know if the hairdresser you use is on the list.

Headstart is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. It was voted number one by Bridlington Free Press readers, with 30 votes on a recent post.

1. The best hairdressers in Bridlington as chosen by you

Headstart is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. It was voted number one by Bridlington Free Press readers, with 30 votes on a recent post. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Harriet Amy Hairdressing is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. It won second place, receiving a total of 14 votes.

2. The best hairdressers in Bridlington as chosen by you

Harriet Amy Hairdressing is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. It won second place, receiving a total of 14 votes. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Hair by Verity is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. It came in third place, receiving a total of nine votes.

3. The best hairdressers in Bridlington as chosen by you

Hair by Verity is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. It came in third place, receiving a total of nine votes. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Shades of Hair is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. It came in fourth an received eight votes.

4. The best hairdressers in Bridlington as chosen by you

Shades of Hair is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. It came in fourth an received eight votes. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Bridlington
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us