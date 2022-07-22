Scarborough fashion brand SikSilk to hold two designer discount sample sales at the Brunswick

The pop-up shop will feature a range of the brand's athleisure and streetwear styles for sale at a fraction of their original price, including men's, women's, junior's, footwear and accessories.
The two-day sale will take place at the former Argos store on the ground floor of the Brunswick between Esquires and Trespass from Saturday July 23 to Sunday July 24 and again on Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31.
SikSilk is the success of friends Baz Gill, David Thompson and Sam Kay, who met at Graham School and now headquarter the business on Queen Margaret's Road. They have enjoyed rapid growth into a global fashion brand since their launch in 2012.
The trio revealed a major collaboration with Lionel Messi in November last year and have previously struck deals with ASOS, Footasylum and Footlocker, which brought with it international success.
SikSilk has previously held successful sample sale events at the Brunswick in 2021 and with the shopping centre's former owners in February 2020, with a percentage of the proceeds donated to Saint Catherine's.