A SikSilk sample sale is set to return to The Brunswick this weekend.

The pop-up shop will feature a range of the brand's athleisure and streetwear styles for sale at a fraction of their original price, including men's, women's, junior's, footwear and accessories.

The two-day sale will take place at the former Argos store on the ground floor of The Brunswick between Esquires and Trespass from Saturday February 26 to Sunday February 27 and again on Saturday March 5 and Sunday March 6.

Wayne Aziz, Director at SikSilk, said: "The Brunswick sample sale was a great success over Christmas with lots of people messaging about future events.

Lionel Messi wearing Messi x SikSilk, with SikSilk's founders Sam Kay, left, Baz Gill and David Thompson.

"We're a Scarborough brand born and bred, and although we now deliver to consumers across the globe, ensuring we can give something back to the Scarborough community is really important to us, which is why we only offer our sample sale prices locally.

"[We're] looking forward to seeing as many people as possible down at the sale."

SikSilk is the success of friends Baz Gill, David Thompson and Sam Kay, who met at Graham School and now headquarter the business on Queen Margaret's Road. They have enjoyed rapid growth into a global fashion brand since their launch in 2012.

The trio revealed a major collaboration with Lionel Messi in November last year and have previously struck deals with ASOS, Footasylum and Footlocker, which brought with it international success.

Ahead of celebrating their 10th anniversary, the company has recently opened a second headquarters in central Leeds.

The brand has gone from strength to strength and is regularly worn by celebrities including musicians 50 Cent and Jess Glynne, F1's Lewis Hamilton, as well as fellow footballing megastar Cristiano Ronaldo.