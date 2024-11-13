Yorkshire malt whisky distillery releases eagerly awaited special festive bottling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Distillers at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery have revealed details of their latest bottling.

For its last release before Christmas, Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has launched limited edition bottles of Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #5.

Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #5, 46% vol, is the latest bottling of the distillery’s annual autumn Sherry Cask Reserve series and is a marriage of the distillery’s unique distillate styles matured in both first-fill ex-PX and ex-Moscatel Sherry Hogshead casks. The result is a fruity and complex whisky with flavours of dark brown sugar, marmalade, currants, walnuts and festive spices.

“This year’s release balances the best of our distillery character with some of our rarest maturing stocks of ex-sherry casks. The ex-Moscatel casks bring a brighter character along with a subtle creaminess, while the ex-Pedro Ximenez brings richness, dried fruits, and festive flavours that are much loved in this style of whisky, especially at this time of year,” said Spirit of Yorkshire whisky director, Joe Clark.

Steve Marson with Sherry Cask Reserve #5

“Like the previous releases of our Sherry Cask Reserve and all our Special Releases, this whisky represents some of our very best, oldest and rarest whisky and shows an altogether different side to our whisky that you don't see in the rest of our range. This whisky is always a highlight in our release calendar for all of us at the distillery and is the perfect bottle to crack open as the nights draw in and autumn slowly drifts into winter.”

Limited to just 2,000 bottles, Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #5 costs £85 and is available online at spiritofyorkshire.com, from the distillery shop and from specialist retailers nationwide. It will also be on sale at the York St. Nicholas’ Christmas Market from 14th November to 22nd December.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a true field-to-bottle distillery and one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide that use 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky.