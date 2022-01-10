Artists wanted to design Puffins Galore! tourism campaign statues – find out more here

The Puffuns Galore! campaign is looking to attract designs from artists. This design by Leo Soph Welton

Puffins Galore! will see 40 artist decorated statues based at coastal towns and attractions from Flamborough to Spurn Point as well inland towns and villages in East Yorkshire.

The tourism initiative will harness the popularity of the puffin and bring visitors from near and far to the area.

Each Puffin will be uniquely designed and decorated to tell a different story of the East Coast, of the local wildlife, of green energy, and climate change.

Now that many Hull and East Riding businesses and institutions have joined the flock of sponsors with almost 30 of the 40 Puffins fully funded, Puffins Galore! organisers said they are delighted to invite artists from around the region to submit their designs.

A spokesman said: “This is an exceptional opportunity for Hull and East Yorkshire artists to play a significant part in an event that we are sure will create huge excitement all around the East Riding and beyond.

“Its popularity will ensure that the creativity of every artist taking part will be showcased to a mass audience as well as connecting them to other artists, businesses and the wider community.

“Our beautiful Puffin sculptures, standing 1.5m tall, offer an inspirational, blank 3D canvas for artists to have fun with and work their creative magic on.

“We are looking for artists who have experience in responding to a similar brief and producing artwork which is visually exciting and robust enough for the public domain.

“Anyone interested should take a look at our Artists’ Brief and Submission Form on our website at www.puffinsgalore.co.uk.