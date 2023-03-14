A licensing application lodged with East Riding Council would see the food and drinks served from Geronimo South Beach in Princess Mary Promenade in Bridlington. Seafood would be available along with alcohol for consumption on and off the premises if the council grants a licence for the venue.

It comes as the venue’s owners have also lodged plans for cafe operating out of a shipping container above the ice cream parlour, on a balcony overlooking South Beach.

Plans stated the container and outdoor terrace would offer a vibrant, lively space with a seaside feel which could attract more tourists to the area, but Bridlington Town Council have called for the plans to be blocked, claiming it would unfairly rely on other business’ toilets and not be aesthetically pleasing.

How the shipping container bar could look

The licence application for the seafood takeaway stated that it would serve alcohol from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week. It would be open from 9am until 10pm during the whole week. The application stated the venue would have a healthy relationship with the council and police to help stop crime, disorder and nuisance behaviour.

CCTV would also be fitted inside and outside the premises along with signs with plans to join a local ‘pub watch’ type group with other venues to get incident alerts. Measures including lighting and making sure taxi numbers are available would be in place to help customers leave safely. Signs would be up asking customers to respect other tourists in the area and the bar also plans to enforce a challenge 25 policy to stop underage sales.

Plans for the shipping container venue feature serving hot food including pizza as well as alcohol. The terraced area of the cafe would feature artificial grass with the venue designed to look like a beach hut or chalet. The location of the cafe was chosen so that it does not obstruct views of the beach from South Marine Drive.

Plans stated fixtures and fittings could be moved during winter when they are not in use.

They stated: “It is hoped this will create a lively, vibrant amenity that attracts people to the seafront and enhances the tourist offer of Bridlington. The cafe will have a serving counter and canopy to the front but will be plain on all other sides. The shipping container will have a restricted palette of materials creating a design that is simple in appearance and reminiscent of a beach hut or chalet.”