Bridlington Park and Ride service will start again this Saturday – find out the full details here

The Park and Ride site near South Cliff Holiday Park will be open from 7am to 8pm, and charges will apply between those times. Transport links into town will start at 9.30am; times of the last bus back to the site will vary throughout the season.

The service – provided by the council – is operated by Stagecoach.

The car park, at South Cliff, has more than 1,000 spaces, including 50 disabled spaces. The bus picks up and drops off at the Park and Ride terminus and then drops off in front of South Cliff gardens and picks up across the road on the Harbour Top, and also runs to East Riding Leisure Bridlington during certain weekends, holidays and Bank Holidays.

Park and Ride passengers are encouraged to wear face coverings.

The cost is £5.50 for all-day parking for all vehicles, including disabled drivers.

This cost includes transport into Bridlington and the return trip for up to five people. Passengers can choose to travel on the Park and Ride bus or on a scenic land train.

There will also be some short stay parking spaces available for Park and Ride customers, at 50p per hour, in the South Cliff car park, allowing stays of up to two hours.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Bridlington Park and Ride is a huge asset to the town, keeping over 50,000 vehicles off the roads.

“I am very pleased that we will again be able to extend Park and Ride this summer into the early evening and to East Riding Leisure Bridlington, which will boost the town’s economy by encouraging visitors to stay that little bit longer.”

For full details of Park and Ride, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/roads-streets-traffic-and-parking/parking/bridlington-park-and-ride/