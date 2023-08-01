Campaign showcases the best of our coast during autumn and winter

Jim Grieve, Scarborough Digital, Megan Dillenger, Mmarketing manager, Bike & Boot Inn, Scarborough, Kerry Carruthers, chief executive, Route YC, Markus Stitz, cycling expert and author, Tori Gower, Scarborough Surf School, and Tom Campbell, consultant, Route YC).

The new Route YC campaign has been designed to help visitors explore a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire Coast outside the main visitor season, from the sand spit of Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.

From driving and sailing to bikes, hikes, winter walks and wildlife-spotting, the team at Route YC is encouraging visitors to create their own outdoor adventure around the Yorkshire coast and countryside, as well as spend more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer.

The focus of the campaign will be on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism; cultural immersion and local experiences; adventure and outdoor activities; wellness and relaxation and food and drink tourism.

Route YC is already working with more than 250 tourism leisure and hospitality business members, local community groups and industry partners across the region to help extend the season and bring visitors to the area to boost the local economy.

The initiative is being geared towards promoting reasons to visit Route YC from October to March, showcasing areas that can accommodate visitors in the quieter season as well as highlighting the opportunities for wellness getaways off-season.

Raithwaite Sandsend, near Whitby; Apartments @52 in Bridlington; and The Bike & Boot Inn, Scarboroughm are amongst the list of top accommodation providers who have already signed up to the campaign.

They will be staying open to visitors throughout autumn and winter. Visitors can look forward to a range of special retreats on the coast or in the countryside with menus that include local food and drink, real log fires and breathtaking views.

Some of the top outdoor activity providers around the Yorkshire Coast are part of Route YC’s autumn and winter campaign, including North Yorkshire Water Park, Scarborough Surf School and Sewerby Hall.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive officer for Route YC, said: “Our ambition is to make the Route YC the number one destination to visit in the UK at all times of the year, including a choice of three, five and seven night stays outside of the main visitor season.

“There’s so much for visitors to see and do around Route YC during the autumn and winter months, so we’re already gearing up to showcase the best accommodation, visitor attractions, outdoor activities and events on offer from October to March.”

The development of Route YC and the new campaign is also being led by Tom Campbell, the founder and creator of North Coast 500.

Tom said: “Route YC is establishing itself as one of the UK’s leading touring routes.

“It’s a great way to explore the region throughout the year, where you get to create your own amazing adventure by bike, motorbike, car, motorhome and by exploring the many paths on foot.

“You can choose from one of our six routes or take on the ultimate, 240 miles around some of the best coast and countryside the UK has to offer.”

Route YC has now devised a series of suggested themed itineraries and a choice of three, five and seven night stays to help visitors explore the coastal region over the autumn and winter months, which are now available on the Route YC website www.routeyc.co.uk

Megan Dillenger from Bike and Boot Inn, Scarborough, said:

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Route YC Autumn and Winter campaign, celebrating the charm of the Yorkshire coastline beyond the summer months.

“Embracing the off-season, you can enjoy the tranquillity of our beautiful beaches with your canine companion as they re-open for dog walkers. Take delight in the magical transformation of the landscape as Autumn sets in, painting the woodlands and coastal trails of North Yorkshire in vivid hues.

“Discover the historical treasures of the local area without the bustling summer crowds and explore the rich heritage of the region. We’ll also be providing a great Autumn and Winter offer to make your cosy seaside escape even more memorable.”

Tori Gower from Scarborough Surf School, said:

"As the East Coast's longest running surf school and the Yorkshire Coast's premier activity centre, we're really excited to be part of Route YC's new autumn and winter campaign.

"We're perfectly positioned at our stunning beachfront location at Clayton Bay, just south of Scarborough, and operate year-round, seven days a week for people of all ages looking for their next seaside adventure.

"We pride ourselves on our professional, highly experienced and fully qualified instructors who aim to teach you the basics quickly and safely regardless of your chosen activity or ability. We've taught more people to surf than any other place on the East Coast."

For more information about Route YC and its new autumn and winter campaign for the Yorkshire Coast, head over to www.routeyc.co.uk

People can also follow Route YC on social media, including Facebook www.facebook.com/RouteYC and Instagram www.instagram.com/routeyc