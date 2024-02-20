Check out the best places for family fun on the Yorkshire coast this spring

There is lots to do and see at Scarborough Castle

Route YC helps visitors explore a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, including Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.

From petting lambs, to climbing to the top of a lighthouse, the team at Route YC wants to encourage families to create outdoor adventures around the Yorkshire coast and countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Humble Bee FarmHead to Humble Bee Farm, near Scarborough for a 90-minute lambing experience.

You will get to meet and feed a lamb, hear about the flock, count the lambs and capture the moment with a photo before saying hello to the sheepdogs.

Then follow a trail around the farm before getting to know the Farmyard Gang including Tilly the Shetland Pony, donkeys, alpacas, goats, hens and ducks.

There is lots of parking and a cafe on site.

A VIP lambing experience costs £30 per person and lasts 2 hours for a maximum of eight people per session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other tickets cost £8 per person and must be booked in advance at https://humblebeefarm.co.uk/

2 All the fun of the fairVisit the Scarborough Fair Collection at the Flower of May Holiday Park, Lebberston, near Scarborough, which reopens on Friday March 29.

The museum displays fairground mechanical organs and showmen’s engines and it is one of the largest collections in Europe.

Some of the rides are free.

Adult tickets cost £9; over 65s cost £8 and children cost £6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Flamborough LighthouseIf you are more than three feet tall you can climb the 119 steps to reach the top of Flamborough lighthouse.

The building was built in 1806 and still lights the way for coastal traffic. It marks the Flamborough Headland and allows safe passage to the ports of Scarborough and Bridlington. The views from the top of the lighthouse are awesome.

Book a tour at https://www.trinityhouse.co.uk/

4 Whitby Abbey and Scarborough Castle

Join in an adventure quest at Whitby Abbey and Scarborough Castle during the Easter holiday – Good Friday March 29 and Easter Monday April 1.

Explore the abbey grounds and castle ruins to hunt for clues and challenges and discover traditional Easter games like egg rolling and the egg and spoon race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Track down the Easter eggs and you’ll be rewarded with an adventurer’s certificate and a chocolate treat.

There are cafes and visitor centres at both locations.

The cost is £2 plus standard entry price.

Adult tickets cost £11; child, five to 17 years £6.50. Easter Adventure Quest at Whitby Abbey is on between March 23 and April 14

5 Marine Discovery Centre, Whitby

The top three European ports for landing lobsters are Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby, so why not find out more about them at the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, based at Marine Discovery Centre.

They want to conserve the region's lobster stocks and plan to release 100,000 juvenile lobsters back into the wild annually.

At the centre, you can learn more about the wonderful sealife found along the Yorkshire Coast.