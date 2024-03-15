English Tourism Week is on from March 15 until March 24 and is an annual campaign that highlights the quality and value of English tourism.
Check out the pictures below!
1. English Tourism Week
The Windmill is located on Mill Street, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Just had three nights here, great place, lovely hosts, the place is a credit to all their hard work and commitment. Tastefully restored,spotless, comfortable rooms. Quite location, but walking distance to town. The courtyard is beautifully lit in the evenings, adding to an overall welcoming atmosphere. We'll definitely stay again." Photo: Google Maps
2. English Tourism Week
Sneaton Castle is located in Whitby. One Google review said: "Staff are so lovely and helpful, nothing too much trouble for them. Beautiful surroundings. A great place to relax, even just for a drink. Very welcoming, even to dogs and small children. Grounds and buildings beautiful. Unusual touches, very special." Photo: James Hardisty
3. English Tourism Week
Marton Grange Country House is located on Flamborough Road, Sewerby, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Such a fabulous place with beautiful surroundings. There's plenty scenic of walks nearby, perfect for a relaxing holiday. Our room was spacious, luxurious, beautifully decorated to the highest standards. Gorgeous garden, great breakfast, attentive hosts! The whole experience was fantastic, 10 out of 10." Photo: Google Maps
4. English Tourism Week
Mansion House Hotel is located on the Esplanade, Scarborough. One Google review said: "First time at the Mansion House, will definitely be back. Great location with amazing views.The staff were very friendly and helpful, breakfast was excellent, and the en suite bedrooms were very good. The prices are very reasonable. Would definitely recommend the Mansion House." Photo: Google Maps