English Tourism Week: Here's 17 pictures of top places to stay in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

It’s English Tourism Week and to celebrate we are taking a look at some of the top rated places to stay on the Yorkshire coast, according to Google reviews
By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Mar 2024, 15:16 GMT

English Tourism Week is on from March 15 until March 24 and is an annual campaign that highlights the quality and value of English tourism.

Here is a selection of fantastic places to stay in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, as rated by Google reviews.

The Windmill is located on Mill Street, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Just had three nights here, great place, lovely hosts, the place is a credit to all their hard work and commitment. Tastefully restored,spotless, comfortable rooms. Quite location, but walking distance to town. The courtyard is beautifully lit in the evenings, adding to an overall welcoming atmosphere. We'll definitely stay again." Photo: Google Maps

Sneaton Castle is located in Whitby. One Google review said: "Staff are so lovely and helpful, nothing too much trouble for them. Beautiful surroundings. A great place to relax, even just for a drink. Very welcoming, even to dogs and small children. Grounds and buildings beautiful. Unusual touches, very special." Photo: James Hardisty

Marton Grange Country House is located on Flamborough Road, Sewerby, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Such a fabulous place with beautiful surroundings. There's plenty scenic of walks nearby, perfect for a relaxing holiday. Our room was spacious, luxurious, beautifully decorated to the highest standards. Gorgeous garden, great breakfast, attentive hosts! The whole experience was fantastic, 10 out of 10." Photo: Google Maps

Mansion House Hotel is located on the Esplanade, Scarborough. One Google review said: "First time at the Mansion House, will definitely be back. Great location with amazing views.The staff were very friendly and helpful, breakfast was excellent, and the en suite bedrooms were very good. The prices are very reasonable. Would definitely recommend the Mansion House." Photo: Google Maps

