From cycling to surfing - find your adventure on the Yorkshire coast

Bird watchers at Bempton Cliffs

From wildlife discoveries and nature walks, to foodie havens and activities to get the blood pumping, one thing’s for sure, no two days are the same on this 100m stretch of wild coastline.

There’s a great mix of experiences to riffle through on Route YC – the itinerary building platform which allows you to find, book and plan an unforgettable trip to its six destinations: Bridlington, Filey, Hornsea, Scarborough, Whitby and Withernsea.

NEW AGE EXPLORING

If you’re tired of driving and long to feel the crisp sea breeze on your skin, ditch the car and get out on Route YC’s fantastic Cinder Track cycle route. The 20-mile trail – which meanders its way through Whitby and Scarborough – will win you over with its rugged scenery, cobbled lanes, archaeological ruins and spreading moorland heather. For a shorter cycle, Route YC recommends exploring the scenic Ravenscar to Robin Hood’s Bay 11-mile route.

From the craggy heights of Ravenscar, the route runs across the Howdale Moor for some classical moorland scenery in the North Yorkshire Moors, before dropping down to the old Scarborough to Whitby railway line. Both here and at Boggle Hole, you can indulge in a spot of rock pooling and fossil hunting, before returning along a vast clifftop stretch of the Cleveland Way National Trail, via the old alum works industrial site.

VITAMIN SEA’S ON THE MENU

What many don’t know is that Bridlington harbour has record-breaking status, bringing in more than 300 tonnes of lobster every year. In fact, Bridlington Bay fleet catches and lands more lobster than anywhere else in the entirety of Europe, making Bridlington the official Lobster Capital of Europe.

Another spot on the Yorkshire coast to experience delicious fish is Whitby at The Fisherman’s Wife. The light and airy restaurant offers an extensive range of seafood dishes, including the nation’s favourite meal – fish and chips. Whilst tucking into the high quality, locally sourced seafood, enjoy arguably the best views in Whitby.

GO WILD, SEE MORE

Did you know that Ravenscar on Scarborough YC is home to the UK’s largest seal colony? It’s one of the most majestic sights along the coast, and a reminder of some of the rare wildlife that call the coast home. Just remember to admire them from a distance and keep your dog on a leash.

Ravenscar also boasts some of the most spectacular elevated views out to the North Sea. The stunning vantage point was once used by the Romans as a signal station. There are many rugged coastal paths to explore, including a stunning but steep walk down to the rocky beach.

Head further south to explore RSPB Bempton Cliffs – one of the finest wildlife spectacles and reserves in England – a must for those who love nature and the outdoors.

Between March and October, around half a million seabirds gather on the white chalk cliffs overlooking the North Sea. Get closer to nature and explore the reserve with self-guided trails and safe cliff-edge viewing platforms. It’s an impressive place to visit all year round

Another epic adventure awaits when taking a trip through the wilderness of Route YC’s Withernsea Route and making your way to Spurn Point.

Experience Yorkshire’s Land’s End, while aboard the Spurn Safari, an easy and fun way to explore the constantly moving peninsula and ever-changing wildlife. Immerse yourself in the wild on the 4x4 truck that takes you over the rolling dunes on a three-hour guided tour that offers the perfect opportunity for bird watchers to spot wheatear, Wwhinchat, restart and apotted dlycatchers.

You will also hear stories about Spurn’s fascinating military and maritime past as well as seeing Northern England’s tallest lighthouse. Complete your adventure by climbing to the top and experience the fantastic views of the Humber and North Sea.

TIME TO DIP YOUR TOES IN THE WATER

You don’t have to go abroad to enjoy water sports and you certainly don’t need to be a seasoned professional to give it a go.

Water sports are accessible to all ages and abilities along the coast, and they’re a great way to get closer to what lies beneath the sea’s surface.

If you’d prefer not to surf but want to try your hand at something a little gentler, like paddleboarding or kayaking, both can be just as thrilling – stop by Dexter’s Surf School to see what tickles your fancy. Located just a stone’s throw away from the golden sand and gorgeous sea, it’s the ideal place to start a jam-packed day of on-the-water escapism.

For another fun-adrenaline day on the Yorkshire Coast, visit North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham Lakes near Scarborough which offers a range of activities. If you’re keen for an epic adventure, take the newly developed zip-line which takes a breath-taking 250m long descent across a lake, with views of North Yorkshire’s rolling landscape.

Another fantastic place to visit if you fancy learning a new skill on the water, is Hornsea Mere, a prime sailing spot for beginners to sail at their own pleasure. Sailing is a great activity that is safe and inexpensive for the whole family to take part in. There are plenty of boats and equipment on offer no matter your ambitions, budget and crew size.

STEP BACK IN TIME

Looking to experience a unique attraction that transports you back to a bygone era? The Scarborough Fair Collection will do just that as it boasts an impressive working collection of vintage cars and motorbikes, steam engines, classic fairground rides, as well as antique organs playing beautiful music.

You will be instantly taken back with the amazing sounds and atmosphere, creating a clear story in your mind of how things used to be. As you climb on board the waltzers and carousels, your heart will be filled with nostalgia as you treasure the preserved history on offer. Make sure you take the opportunity to enjoy a dance or two in the spacious ballroom whilst listening to the magical Wurlitzer organ.