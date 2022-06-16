Giant Red Arrows sand art drawn on Scarborough's South Bay beach ahead of Armed Forces Day celebrations

The Animated Objects Red Arrows sand art on South Bay beach.

The designs feature an RAF Red Arrows squadron flying in formation across the sands and a giant Union Jack flag with an Armed Forces Day message underneath.

The artworks are just a flavour of the theatre company's projects as Animated Objects has also been working with communities across the borough to create three children's parades and a sculpture trail.

Hundreds of youngsters are expected to take part in the parades at Scarborough, Whitby and Filey with plenty of handmade crafts representing the history of the different armed forces over hundreds of years.

Community volunteers have created huge artworks to form a sculpture trail.

Lee Threadgold, artistic director at Animated Objects, said: "It's fantastic to finally get to the point where we can share the work of all of the young people and members of our wider community with visitors at the national event as the culmination of the outreach activities.

"We've had over a thousand people from across the borough involved in making pieces for the three children's parades and the sculpture trails.

"The enthusiasm of everyone involved has been a real inspiration and just goes to show the support for Armed Forces Day in our region."

Sculpture Trail

Residents in communities across the borough have also been involved in creating a large-scale sculpture trail that will be on display around Scarborough during the Armed Forces Day national event on June 25.

This includes The Young Peacekeeper at Tesco Superstore, Stories of Remembrance at Woodend, Children's Parade Artworks and World War One MKVI tank at Scarborough Spa, The Young Soldier at West Pier and Avro Lancaster at the Market Hall.

Children's Parades

Scarborough – Thursday June 23

More than 300 children will begin the parade on the South Bay beach heading from West Pier to the Spa from 10am.

Whitby – Monday June 20

The parade of more than 150 school children will start at 9.45am in Pannett Park and head down through town to Dock End for the flag-raising ceremony just after 10am.

Filey – Tuesday June 21